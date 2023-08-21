Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2023: PANW, NSSC, AAOI

Tech stocks were higher Monday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) gaining 1.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 2.1%.

In corporate news, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) shares jumped 16% after the company reported Friday higher fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue. Deutsche Bank raised Palo Alto Networks' price target to $270 from $225 while maintaining its buy rating.

Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) shares slumped 46% after analysts including B. Riley Securities, William Blair and Lake Street Capital cut their ratings on the company after it restated results for the first three quarters of fiscal 2023 because of accounting errors.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) shares rose 17%. Chief Executive Officer Chih-Hsiang Lin executed a stock purchase of 20,000 shares on Thursday for $247,615.

