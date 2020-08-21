Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2020: SABR,MOBL,GAN

Technology stocks were carrying the broader Friday markets higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF adding 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.6%.

In company news, Sabre (SABR) was slightly higher this afternoon, giving back most of a 2% gain earlier Friday, after the software firm priced an upsized $850 million public offering of 7.375% senior secured notes due 2025, with the company and underwriters increasing the deal over their original plans to offer $550 million of the notes. Net proceeds will used to repay $300 million of its term loan A maturing in July 2022 and redeeming all $530 million of its outstanding 5.375% senior secured notes coming due in April 2023.

MobileIron (MOBL) jumped nearly 11% after Bloomberg said the cybersecurity company is exploring strategic options, including a potential sale. The company hired a financial advisor to assist with the process, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

GAN (GAN) dropped more than 17% after the casino software company reported a Q2 net loss of $0.33 per share, expanding on a $0.09 loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus for a $0.01 loss.

