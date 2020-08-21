Technology
SABR

Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2020: SABR,MOBL,GAN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were carrying the broader Friday markets higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF adding 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.6%.

In company news, Sabre (SABR) was slightly higher this afternoon, giving back most of a 2% gain earlier Friday, after the software firm priced an upsized $850 million public offering of 7.375% senior secured notes due 2025, with the company and underwriters increasing the deal over their original plans to offer $550 million of the notes. Net proceeds will used to repay $300 million of its term loan A maturing in July 2022 and redeeming all $530 million of its outstanding 5.375% senior secured notes coming due in April 2023.

MobileIron (MOBL) jumped nearly 11% after Bloomberg said the cybersecurity company is exploring strategic options, including a potential sale. The company hired a financial advisor to assist with the process, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

GAN (GAN) dropped more than 17% after the casino software company reported a Q2 net loss of $0.33 per share, expanding on a $0.09 loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus for a $0.01 loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SABR MOBL GAN

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular