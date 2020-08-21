Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2020: PIXY,SABR,MOBL,GAN

Technology stocks extended their Friday advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, ShiftPixy (PIXY) raced 26% higher after the gig-engagement software company Friday said it was moving its corporate headquarters from southern California to Miami to better access the restaurant industry in the eastern US. The company also will maintain its existing office in Irvine, Calif., following the upcoming move to serve existing and new West Coast clients.

MobileIron (MOBL) jumped 12% after Bloomberg said the cybersecurity company is exploring strategic options, including a potential sale. The company hired a financial advisor to assist with the process, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Sabre (SABR) was ending slightly lower this afternoon, giving back most of a 2% gain earlier Friday, after the software firm priced an upsized $850 million public offering of 7.375% senior secured notes due 2025, with the company and underwriters increasing the deal over their original plans to offer $550 million of the notes. Net proceeds will used to repay $300 million of its term loan A maturing in July 2022 and redeeming all $530 million of its outstanding 5.375% senior secured notes coming due in April 2023.

GAN (GAN) dropped 18% after the casino software company reported a Q2 net loss of $0.33 per share, expanding on a $0.09 loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus for a $0.01 loss.

