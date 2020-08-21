Technology
Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2020: GAN, MOBL, KEYS, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were down during pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.24%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) slipped 0.39%.

Stocks moving on the news include GAN (GAN), which was down almost 14% before markets open. The company posted a Q2 GAAP net loss of $0.33 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.09 per share a year earlier. The consensus estimate compiled by Capital IQ expected a loss of a penny per share.

MobileIron (MOBL), which added more than 9%, is exploring options, including a potential sale, and is working with a financial adviser, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS) rose more than 3%. On Thursday, the company reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP net income of $1.19 per share, compared with $1.25 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.84.

