Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2020: OPRA, ANTE, INTC, XSD, XLK

Technology firms were flat to lower pre-bell Thursday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was inactive, while the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was recently down 0.04%.

Opera (OPRA) was declining by more than 4% even as it posted adjusted net income of $0.17 per ADS in Q2, up from $0.05 per ADS in the comparable 2019 quarter. That result topped the consensus estimate of $0.01 per ADS from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

AirNet Technology (ANTE) was surging past 26% after the Chinese provider of in-flight digital media solutions said it has booked 10 million yuan ($1.44 million) in a capital increase as Dragonpass subscribed for 1.6% of the equity interests in one of the company's units providing media contents on airplanes.

Intel (INTC) was up more than 2%. The company said Wednesday it is entering into accelerated share repurchase deals to buy back $10 billion shares, funded by its resources, as part of its $20 billion buyback plan from October 2019 and while the stock is trading below its inherent value.

