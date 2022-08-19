Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2022: OSIS, AMAT, KVHI

Technology stocks were declining on Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 1.6% this afternoon.

In company news, OSI Systems (OSIS) fell 5.9% after the optoelectronics and security systems firm late Thursday projected non-GAAP net income for its FY23 that began July 1 trailing Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, the company is expecting to earn between $6.02 to $6.25 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus call looking for a $6.28 per share adjusted profit.

Applied Materials (AMAT) was slipping 4%. The semiconductor equipment sees revenue for its current quarter ending Oct. 31 in a range of $6.25 billion to $7.05 billion, straddling upwardly revised Wall Street expectations looking for $6.66 billion in Q4 revenue. The company also reported fiscal Q3 results

KVH Industries (KVHI) was narrowly higher, rising about 0.4%, after the networking equipment manufacturer Friday said it has adopted a limited-duration stockholder rights plan to thwart unwanted acquisition attempts while it determines how to best use proceeds from the $55 million sale of its inertial navigation business. The so-called poison-pill plan will remain in place through the company next annual shareholders meeting in June 2023.

