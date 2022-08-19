Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2022: CCSI,OSIS,AMAT,KVHI

Technology stocks finished near their intra-day lows on Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 2.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) declined 4% after Citigroup began coverage of the software-as-a-service company with a neutral stock rating and $65 price target.

OSI Systems (OSIS) fell 7.2% after the optoelectronics and security systems firm late Thursday projected non-GAAP net income for its FY23 that began July 1 trailing Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, the company is expecting to earn between $6.02 to $6.25 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus call looking for a $6.28 per share adjusted profit.

Applied Materials (AMAT) slid 3.4%. The semiconductor equipment sees revenue for its current quarter ending Oct. 31 in a range of $6.25 billion to $7.05 billion, straddling upwardly revised Wall Street expectations looking for $6.66 billion in Q4 revenue. The company also reported fiscal Q3 results

To the upside, KVH Industries (KVHI) hung on for a nearly 1% gain after the networking equipment company Friday announced a limited-duration stockholder rights plan to thwart unwanted takeover attempts while it determines how to use proceeds from the $55 million sale of its inertial navigation business. The poison-pill plan will remain in place for as long as 12 months, it said.

