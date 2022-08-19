Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2022: BILL, MTTR, SNX, JG, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were each down more than 1% recently.

Bill.com Holdings (BILL) was gaining more than 16% after it reported a fiscal Q4 non-GAAP net loss of $0.03 per diluted share, narrower than a per-share loss of $0.07 the year before. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a per-share loss of $0.14.

Matterport (MTTR) said it entered into a partnership with TD SYNNEX (SNX) to expand its presence in the North American market. Matterport was recently down more than 2%.

Aurora Mobile (JG) said it is working with cashback shopping guide 55Haitao.com. Under the partnership, the company will provide 55Haitao with its JPush notification service to help it execute accurate push messaging about promotions and cashback rewards to its users. Aurora Mobile was slipping past 2% recently.

