Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2020: ZM,PFPT,HEI,HEI.A,CREE,AAPL,AMZN,FB,GOOG,GOOGL

Technology stocks were hanging on a narrow gain, aided by a 0.4% advance for sector titan Apple (AAPL), which Wednesday became the first US company with a market capitalization topping $2 trillion. At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF was 0.1% higher although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 0.6% just ahead of the closing bell.

In company news, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) fell almost 1% on Wednesday after saying it was expanding its Zoom for Home video-conferencing app to work on several more smart display devices, including Amazon's (AMZN) Echo Show, Facebook (FB) Portal and Alphabet's (GOOG,GOOGL) Google Nest Hub Max. The app should be available on Portal next month and moving to the other devices before the end of the year.

Cree (CREE) dropped over 8% after the light-emitting diode company late Tuesday projected a non-GAAP Q1 net loss between $0.20 to $0.24 per share, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.13 per share adjusted loss during the current quarter ending in late September. It also sees Q1 revenue in a range of $203 million to $217 million, straddling the $209.4 million Street view.

Among gainers, Proofpoint (PFPT) rose 2.1% on Wednesday after a Morgan Stanley upgrade of the cybersecurity-as-a-service company to overweight from equal-weight previously. It also boosted its price target for Proofpoint shares by $3 to $134 apiece.

Heico (HEI,HEI-A) was 1.6% higher after Wednesday saying said it has purchased a 90% stake in embedded components company Connect Tech for an undisclosed amount of cash at closing, with additional cash payments due as the acquired unit achieves certain profit benchmarks. Heico is expecting the deal will increase its per-share earnings during the first year after closing.

