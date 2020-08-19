Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2020: WATT, CREE, VNET, XSD, XLK

(Correcting the third paragraph to indicate Cree's projections were issued late Tuesday.)

Technology stocks were flat to higher premarket Wednesday. The SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was recently gaining 0.20% in value.

Energous (WATT) was climbing past 4% after saying it is working with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using its radio frequency-based charging technology.

Cree (CREE) was more than 5% lower. The light-emitting diode company late Tuesday projected an adjusted net loss in a range of $0.20 to $0.24 per share for its current Q1 ending Sept. 30 trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.13 per share non-GAAP net loss.

21Vianet Group (VNET) was declining by more than 2% after it reported a Q2 loss of RMB19.26 ($2.70) per American depositary share, compared with a loss of RMB0.90 per ADS in the prior-year period.

