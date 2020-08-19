Technology
WATT

Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2020: WATT, CREE, VNET, XSD, XLK

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were flat to higher premarket Wednesday. The SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was recently gaining 0.20% in value.

Energous (WATT) was climbing past 4% after saying it is working with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using its radio frequency-based charging technology.

Cree (CREE) was more than 5% lower. The light-emitting diode company late Tuesday projected an adjusted net loss in a range of $0.20 to $0.24 per share for its current Q1 ending Sept. 30 trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.13 per share non-GAAP net loss.

21Vianet Group (VNET) was declining by more than 2% after it reported a Q2 loss of RMB19.26 ($2.70) per American depositary share, compared with a loss of RMB0.90 per ADS in the prior-year period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WATT CREE VNET XSD XLK

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular