Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2020: PFPT,HEI,HEI.A,CREE,AAPL

Technology stocks were advancing, aided by a 1% gain for sector titan Apple (AAPL), which Wednesday became the first company with a market capitalization topping $2 trillion. At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF was 0.6% higher while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was losing 0.2%.

In company news, Proofpoint (PFPT) rose 2.8% on Wednesday after a Morgan Stanley upgrade of the cybersecurity-as-a-service company to overweight from equal-weight previously. It also boosted its price target for Proofpoint shares by $3 to $134 apiece.

Heico (HEI,HEI-A) was 2% higher after Wednesday saying said it has purchased a 90% stake in embedded components company Connect Tech for an undisclosed amount of cash at closing, with additional cash payments due as the acquired unit achieves certain profit benchmarks. Heico is expecting the deal will increase its per-share earnings during the first year after closing.

Cree (CREE) dropped 8.6% after the light-emitting diode company late Tuesday projected a non-GAAP Q1 net loss between $0.20 to $0.24 per share, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.13 per share adjusted loss during the current quarter ending in late September. It also sees Q1 revenue in a range of $203 million to $217 million, straddling the $209.4 million Street view.

