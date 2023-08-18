Technology Sector Update for 08/18/2023: TTEK

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.5% lower recently.

Tetra Tech (TTEK) was slightly lower after it priced $500 million of 2.25% convertible senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15, 2028, in a private placement.

Applied Materials (AMAT) was marginally declining after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $1.90 per diluted share, down from $1.94 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.75.

WISeKey International Holding (WKEY) said its SEALSQ (LAES) unit unveiled post-quantum chips designed to enhance artificial intelligence performance in semiconductors. WISeKey International was slipping past 2% in recent premarket activity.

