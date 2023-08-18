Technology Sector Update for 08/18/2023: SMX, GRRR, GOOG

Tech stocks edge higher Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index gaining 0.2%, both erasing earlier declines.

In company news, SMX (SMX) shares slumped 15%. The company said Friday that its shares will start trading on Nasdaq on a split-adjusted basis on Monday to help bring it into compliance with the stock exchange's minimum bid price requirement.

Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR) tumbled 10%. The company on Thursday filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $300 million of its securities from time to time by the company or by one or more selling investors.

Two US senators on Thursday called for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Alphabet's (GOOG) YouTube and Google units for "suspected violations of children's privacy." Alphabet was down 1.7%.

