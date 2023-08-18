Technology Sector Update for 08/18/2023: KEYS, SMX, GRRR, GOOG

Tech stocks were higher late Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index gaining 0.5%.

In company news, Keysight Technologies (KEYS) shares slumped 14% after the company issued a downbeat outlook for fiscal Q4.

SMX (SMX) shares slumped 17%. The company said Friday that its shares will start trading on Nasdaq on a split-adjusted basis on Monday to help bring it into compliance with the stock exchange's minimum bid price requirement.

Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR) tumbled 12%. The company on Thursday filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $300 million of its securities from time to time by the company or by one or more selling investors.

Two US senators on Thursday called for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Alphabet's (GOOG) YouTube and Google units for "suspected violations of children's privacy." Alphabet was down 1.8%.

