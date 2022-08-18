Technology Sector Update for 08/18/2022: WOLF,NTES,NICE,CSCO

Technology stocks were bouncing higher Thursday afternoon, bolstered by a 6% gain by networking equipment giant Cisco (CSCO) after overnight reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fiscal Q4 ended July 30 and also issuing an upbeat FY23 forecast.

At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was rising 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was 2.7% higher.

In company news, Wolfspeed (WOLF) raced more than 30% higher after the chipmaker late Wednesday reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.02 per share, improving on a $0.23 per share loss during the July quarter last year and beating Wall Street expectations for a $0.10 per share adjusted loss. Revenue increased almost 57%, also exceeding analyst estimates, and the company is forecasting above-consensus Q1 results.

NetEase (NTES) declined 6.4% after the Chinese mobile games company reported a 13% increase in Q2 revenue over year-ago levels, climbing to 23.16 billion renminbi ($3.42 billion) during the three months ended June 30 but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus view looking for 23.25 billion renminbi.

NICE Ltd (NICE) was declining 4.3% this afternoon, giving back a nearly 3% morning advance, after the contact center-services company reported above-consensus Q2 results and also raised its FY22 outlook. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.86 per share during the three months ended June 30, improving on a $1.57 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period, while revenue grew 16% year-over-year to $530.6 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for $1.79 per share and $525.1 million, respectively.

