Technology Sector Update for 08/18/2022: TUFN,WOLF,NTES,NICE,CSCO

Technology stocks were finishing near their session highs Thursday afternoon, bolstered by a 6% gain by networking equipment giant Cisco (CSCO) after reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fiscal Q4 ended July 30 and issuing an upbeat FY23 forecast.

At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was rising 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was 2.6% higher.

In company news, Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) was fractionally higher late in Thursday trading, adding 0.2%, after the cybersecurity software firm reported a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $0.23 per share, $0.01 per share wider than its year-ago loss but still beating the single-analyst estimate looking for a $0.24 per share normalized loss. Revenue grew 15% during the June quarter, also topping the $27.7 million Street view.

Wolfspeed (WOLF) raced more than 31% higher after the chipmaker late Wednesday reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.02 per share, improving on a $0.23 per share loss during the July quarter last year and beating Wall Street expectations for a $0.10 per share adjusted loss. Revenue increased almost 57%, also exceeding analyst estimates, and the company is forecasting above-consensus Q1 results.

NetEase (NTES) declined 6% after the Chinese mobile games company reported a 13% increase in Q2 revenue over year-ago levels, climbing to 23.16 billion renminbi ($3.42 billion) during the three months ended June 30 but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus view looking for 23.25 billion renminbi.

NICE Ltd (NICE) was falling 2.3% this afternoon, giving back a nearly 3% morning advance, after the contact center-services company reported above-consensus Q2 results and also raised its FY22 outlook. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.86 per share during the three months ended June 30, improving on a $1.57 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period, while revenue grew 16% year-over-year to $530.6 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for $1.79 per share and $525.1 million, respectively.

