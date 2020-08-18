Technology Sector Update for 08/18/2020: SE, DQ, ORCL, XLK, XSD

Technology firms were higher premarket Tuesday. The SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was 0.8% higher and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.3% in recent trading.

Sea (SE) was climbing past 9% after it booked an adjusted net loss of $0.68 a share in the June quarter, which is wider than the adjusted loss of $0.48 a share reported in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting a Q2 adjusted net loss of $0.43 per share.

DAQO New Energy (DQ) was gaining more than 4% in value after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.47 per diluted American depositary shares (ADS), up from $0.16 per ADS in the corresponding 2019 period. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted earnings of $0.19 per ADS for the June quarter, which may not be comparable.

Oracle (ORCL) has entered the race to buy Chinese-owned app TikTok's US operations, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Oracle was up more than 2% in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.