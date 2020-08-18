Technology
SE

Technology Sector Update for 08/18/2020: SE, DQ, ORCL, XLK, XSD

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology firms were higher premarket Tuesday. The SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was 0.8% higher and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.3% in recent trading.

Sea (SE) was climbing past 9% after it booked an adjusted net loss of $0.68 a share in the June quarter, which is wider than the adjusted loss of $0.48 a share reported in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting a Q2 adjusted net loss of $0.43 per share.

DAQO New Energy (DQ) was gaining more than 4% in value after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.47 per diluted American depositary shares (ADS), up from $0.16 per ADS in the corresponding 2019 period. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted earnings of $0.19 per ADS for the June quarter, which may not be comparable.

Oracle (ORCL) has entered the race to buy Chinese-owned app TikTok's US operations, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Oracle was up more than 2% in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SE DQ ORCL XLK XSD

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular