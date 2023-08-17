News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 08/17/2023: WOLF, LITE, NICE, XLK, XSD

August 17, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) declining by 0.9%.

Wolfspeed (WOLF) was retreating 17% after it reported a fiscal Q4 non-GAAP loss of $0.42 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.20.

Lumentum Holdings (LITE) was nearly 3% lower after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.59 per share, down from $1.47 a year earlier. The company said it expects fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.20 to $0.35. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect $0.57.

NICE (NICE) reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $2.13 per diluted share, up from $1.86 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.06. NICE was slipping past 2% pre-bell.

