News & Insights

Technology
EMKR

Technology Sector Update for 08/17/2023: EMKR, CSCO, CREX, PYCR

August 17, 2023 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were lower late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) dropping 1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index down about 1.2%.

In company news, Emcore (EMKR) shares slumped 38% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 19.6 million shares, along with warrants to certain investors, to raise $15.8 million.

Cisco (CSCO) rose 3.3% after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and upbeat guidance late Wednesday that prompted analysts to raise their price targets on the stock.

Creative Realities (CREX) slumped 34% after the company priced a public offering of 3 million shares at $2 per share to raise about $6 million for general corporate purposes.

Paycor HCM (PYCR) fell 4.2% after several analysts lowered their price targets on the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EMKR
CSCO
CREX
PYCR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.