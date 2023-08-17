Technology Sector Update for 08/17/2023: EMKR, CSCO, CREX, PYCR

Tech stocks were lower late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) dropping 1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index down about 1.2%.

In company news, Emcore (EMKR) shares slumped 38% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 19.6 million shares, along with warrants to certain investors, to raise $15.8 million.

Cisco (CSCO) rose 3.3% after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and upbeat guidance late Wednesday that prompted analysts to raise their price targets on the stock.

Creative Realities (CREX) slumped 34% after the company priced a public offering of 3 million shares at $2 per share to raise about $6 million for general corporate purposes.

Paycor HCM (PYCR) fell 4.2% after several analysts lowered their price targets on the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.