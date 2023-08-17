News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 08/17/2023: CSCO, PYCR, CREX

August 17, 2023 — 01:57 pm EDT

Tech stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) off 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index down about 0.3%.

In company news, Cisco (CSCO) shares were rising 4% after better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and upbeat guidance prompted Wall Street analysts to raise their price targets for the company.

Creative Realities (CREX) shares slumped 37% after the company priced a public offering of 3 million shares at $2 per share to raise about $6 million for general corporate purposes.

Paycor HCM (PYCR) shares fell past 4% after several analysts lowered their price targets on the company.

