Technology Sector Update for 08/17/2023: CSCO, PYCR, CREX

Tech stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) off 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index down about 0.3%.

In company news, Cisco (CSCO) shares were rising 4% after better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and upbeat guidance prompted Wall Street analysts to raise their price targets for the company.

Creative Realities (CREX) shares slumped 37% after the company priced a public offering of 3 million shares at $2 per share to raise about $6 million for general corporate purposes.

Paycor HCM (PYCR) shares fell past 4% after several analysts lowered their price targets on the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.