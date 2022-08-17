Technology
JKHY

Technology Sector Update for 08/17/2022: JKHY, CINT, ADI, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were each down more than 1% recently.

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $1.10 per diluted share, up from $1.04 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1. The company's shares were recently declining by more than 5%.

CI&T (CINT) was more than 5% higher after saying it has agreed to acquire Australian technology consultancy firm Transpire Technology for 23.4 million Australian dollars ($16.4 million).

Analog Devices (ADI) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.52, up from $1.72 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $2.43. Analog Devices was recently down more than 1%.

