Technology Sector Update for 08/17/2020: XRX, HUYA, DOYU, IBM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were trading higher premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was advancing by 0.50% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently climbing by 0.70%.

Xerox (XRX) was more than 1% higher after saying it intends to start an add-on offering of 5% senior notes that are due in 2025 and 5.5% senior notes due in 2028.

HUYA (HUYA) and DouYu International Holdings (DOYU) announced in separate Monday statements their respective boards' establishment of special committees that will evaluate the proposed all-stock merger between the companies. HUYA was up more than 2%, while DouYu was rallying past 1% recently.

International Business Machines (IBM) was advancing 0.5% after it launched its newest processor chip, called IBM Power10.

