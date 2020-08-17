Technology Sector Update for 08/17/2020: RXT,AMAZ,HUYA,XRX,HUYA.DOYU

Technology stocks were advancing to begin the new week, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was ahead 1.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Rackspace Technology (RXT) raced nearly 13% higher after Reuters reported,, citing people familiar with the matter, that Amazon.com (AMZN) was in early talks to buy a minority stake in the cloud services company controlled by Apollo Global Management (APO). Apollo shares were up 2% this afternoon while Amazon was gaining about 1%.

Xerox (XRX) was 2% higher after the imaging technology company announced plans for an add-on offering of 5% senior notes that are due in 2025 and 5.5% senior notes due in 2028. The company previously issued $550 million of each series of notes and plans to use net proceeds from the current offering to redeem a portion of 4.5% senior notes due 2021.

HUYA (HUYA) rose nearly 2% after the online gaming live streaming company and rival DouYu International Holdings (DOYU) announced the formation of special board committees to evaluate a proposed all-stock merger of the companies. DouYu shares were fractionally lower this afternoon.

