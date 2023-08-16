Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2023: TSEM, INTC, SQNS, JD

Tech stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 1.6%.

In company news, Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) shares were down past 11% after Intel (INTC) said it scrapped its planned $5.4 billion acquisition of the Israeli chipmaker after failing to get timely regulatory approvals. Intel was down 2.4%.

JD.com (JD) reported higher Q2 results from last year that topped Wall Street's estimates, buoyed by revenue gains in its retail and logistics divisions. Its shares were still down 2.6%.

Sequans Communications (SQNS) said its board has determined that the proposed offer from Renesas Electronics is in the best interests of Sequans and its shareholders. Sequans shares were flat.

