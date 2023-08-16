News & Insights

Technology
TSEM

Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2023: TSEM, INTC, SQNS, JD

August 16, 2023 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 1.6%.

In company news, Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) shares were down past 11% after Intel (INTC) said it scrapped its planned $5.4 billion acquisition of the Israeli chipmaker after failing to get timely regulatory approvals. Intel was down 2.4%.

JD.com (JD) reported higher Q2 results from last year that topped Wall Street's estimates, buoyed by revenue gains in its retail and logistics divisions. Its shares were still down 2.6%.

Sequans Communications (SQNS) said its board has determined that the proposed offer from Renesas Electronics is in the best interests of Sequans and its shareholders. Sequans shares were flat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSEM
INTC
SQNS
JD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.