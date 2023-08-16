Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2023: DLO, COHR, INTC, TSEM, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) were each declining by 0.2% recently.

DLocal (DLO) was rallying past 29% after it reported Q2 diluted earnings of $0.15 per share, up from $0.10 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.13.

Coherent (COHR) was over 14% lower after it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP EPS Tuesday of $0.41, down from $0.98 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.38.

Intel (INTC) said it has mutually agreed with Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) to end their previously announced deal to acquire Tower because it could not obtain the required regulatory authorizations in a timely manner. Intel said it will pay a termination fee of $353 million to the chipmaker. Tower Semiconductor was down more than 10% in recent premarket activity.

