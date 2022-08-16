Technology
LITE

Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2022: LITE, PGY, GENI, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.24%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.44% lower recently.

Lumentum Holdings (LITE) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.47 per diluted share, up from $1.06 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.33. Lumentum Holdings was recently slipping past 3%.

Pagaya Technologies (PGY) reported a Q2 breakeven results compared with an adjusted EPS of $0.01 a year earlier. Pagaya Technologies was recently up more than 5%.

Genius Sports (GENI) was climbing past 9% after it reported a Q2 net loss of $0.02 per diluted share, narrowing from a per-share net loss of $3.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.09 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

