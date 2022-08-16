Technology
FN

Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2022: FN,LITE,ACLS,ESLT

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were fading shortly before Tuesday's closing bell, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 0.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Fabrinet (FN) gained over 14% after late Monday Monday reported fiscal Q4 results that exceeded analyst expectations and offered upbeat guidance for the ongoing quarter.

To the downside, Elbit Systems (ESLT) slid 3.9% after the Israeli avionics company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.73 per share, down from $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the single-analyst estimate expecting a $2.09 per share adjusted profit. Revenue was flat at $1.30 billion, also trailing the $1.34 billion analyst's call.

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) retreated 5.9% after a regulatory filing overnight showed chief financial officer Keven Brewer late last week sold 9,461 shares of the semiconductor equipment company's shares at $75.00 to $76.31 each and generating $712,878 in gross proceeds. Following the August 15 transactions, Brewer directly owns 54,786 shares, including 38,378 restricted stock units.

Lumentum (LITE) fell 6.4% after the optical networking products company Tuesday issued a downbeat profit outlook for its fiscal Q1, projecting adjusted net income in a range of $1.45 to $1.70 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting Lumentum to earn $1.81 per share during the current quarter ending in October, excluding one-time items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FN LITE ACLS ESLT

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular