Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2022: FN,LITE,ACLS,ESLT

Technology stocks were fading shortly before Tuesday's closing bell, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 0.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Fabrinet (FN) gained over 14% after late Monday Monday reported fiscal Q4 results that exceeded analyst expectations and offered upbeat guidance for the ongoing quarter.

To the downside, Elbit Systems (ESLT) slid 3.9% after the Israeli avionics company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.73 per share, down from $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the single-analyst estimate expecting a $2.09 per share adjusted profit. Revenue was flat at $1.30 billion, also trailing the $1.34 billion analyst's call.

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) retreated 5.9% after a regulatory filing overnight showed chief financial officer Keven Brewer late last week sold 9,461 shares of the semiconductor equipment company's shares at $75.00 to $76.31 each and generating $712,878 in gross proceeds. Following the August 15 transactions, Brewer directly owns 54,786 shares, including 38,378 restricted stock units.

Lumentum (LITE) fell 6.4% after the optical networking products company Tuesday issued a downbeat profit outlook for its fiscal Q1, projecting adjusted net income in a range of $1.45 to $1.70 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting Lumentum to earn $1.81 per share during the current quarter ending in October, excluding one-time items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.