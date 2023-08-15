Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2023: SE, WLDS, RUM, AAPL

Tech stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 1.1%.

In company news, Sea (SE) shares slumped 29% after the company's Q2 revenue fell short of market expectations.

Wearable Devices (WLDS) jumped 19%. The company said Tuesday it completed the initial commercial production batch of the Mudra Band for Apple's (AAPL) Watch and expects to start delivery in the coming weeks.

Rumble (RUM) shares were down nearly 12% after the company logged a wider Q2 loss year-over-year.

