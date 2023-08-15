Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2023: JMIA, SE, WLDS, AAPL, RUM

Tech stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 1.7%.

In company news, Jumia Technologies (JMIA) shares slumped almost 17% after the company's Q2 revenue dropped from a year earlier.

Sea (SE) shares slumped almost 30% after the company's Q2 revenue fell short of market expectations.

Wearable Devices (WLDS) jumped almost 20%. The company said Tuesday it completed the initial commercial production batch of the Mudra Band for Apple's (AAPL) Watch and expects to start delivery in the coming weeks.

Rumble (RUM) shares were down nearly 15% after the company logged a wider Q2 loss year-over-year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.