Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2023: GRND, GETY, RSKD, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently down 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.3% lower.

Grindr (GRND) was gaining over 20% in value after it reported a Q2 net income of $0.13 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.03 per share a year earlier.

Getty Images Holdings (GETY) was down more than 16% after it reported a Q2 loss of $0.01 per diluted share, swinging from earnings of $0.09 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.04 per share.

Riskified (RSKD) was up over 7% after it reported break-even Q2 non-GAAP earnings, compared with a loss of $0.08 per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.02 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.