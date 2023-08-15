News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2023: GRND, GETY, RSKD, XLK, XSD

August 15, 2023 — 09:04 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently down 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.3% lower.

Grindr (GRND) was gaining over 20% in value after it reported a Q2 net income of $0.13 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.03 per share a year earlier.

Getty Images Holdings (GETY) was down more than 16% after it reported a Q2 loss of $0.01 per diluted share, swinging from earnings of $0.09 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.04 per share.

Riskified (RSKD) was up over 7% after it reported break-even Q2 non-GAAP earnings, compared with a loss of $0.08 per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.02 per share.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

