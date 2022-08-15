Technology
Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2022: DOYU, YOU, TWKS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was slipping by 0.51% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down by 0.63% recently.

DouYu International Holdings (DOYU) was climbing past 11% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of 0.10 renminbi ($0.01) per diluted American depositary share, compared with an adjusted loss of 0.35 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of 0.26 renminbi per share.

Clear Secure (YOU) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.00, unchanged from a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.04 per share. Clear Secure was almost 4% higher recently.

Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS) was marginally advancing after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.11 per diluted share, up from $0.10 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.11.

