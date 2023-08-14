News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2023: TSLA

August 14, 2023 — 02:26 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 1.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 2.2%.

In company news, Tesla (TSLA) shares were down 1.9%. The company has again lowered the price of some of its electric vehicles in China and said it will offer a limited-time insurance subsidy for the entry-level Model 3.

Hanryu (HRYU) shares jumped 42%. The company said Monday it has partnered with artificial intelligence company Saltlux for the incorporation of AI-backed technology into Hanryu's Fantoo application.

ODDITY Tech (ODD) shares dropped almost 11% after BofA initiated coverage of the company at neutral and Truist started at hold.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

