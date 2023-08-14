Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2023: TSLA

Tech stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 1.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 2.2%.

In company news, Tesla (TSLA) shares were down 1.9%. The company has again lowered the price of some of its electric vehicles in China and said it will offer a limited-time insurance subsidy for the entry-level Model 3.

Hanryu (HRYU) shares jumped 42%. The company said Monday it has partnered with artificial intelligence company Saltlux for the incorporation of AI-backed technology into Hanryu's Fantoo application.

ODDITY Tech (ODD) shares dropped almost 11% after BofA initiated coverage of the company at neutral and Truist started at hold.

