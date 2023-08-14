Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2023: MNDY, TSLA, HRYU, ODD

Tech stocks were higher late Monday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 1.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 2.5%.

In company news, Monday.com (MNDY) shares rose 8.1%. The software company lifted its full-year outlook after it posted better-than-expected Q2 results.

Tesla (TSLA) fell 1.4%. The company again lowered the price of some of its electric vehicles in China and said it will offer a limited-time insurance subsidy for the entry-level Model 3.

Hanryu (HRYU) jumped 36%. The company said it partnered with artificial-intelligence company Saltlux for the incorporation of AI-backed technology into Hanryu's Fantoo application.

ODDITY Tech (ODD) dropped 12% after BofA initiated coverage of the company at neutral and Truist started at hold.

