News & Insights

Technology
MNDY

Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2023: MNDY, TSLA, HRYU, ODD

August 14, 2023 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher late Monday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 1.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 2.5%.

In company news, Monday.com (MNDY) shares rose 8.1%. The software company lifted its full-year outlook after it posted better-than-expected Q2 results.

Tesla (TSLA) fell 1.4%. The company again lowered the price of some of its electric vehicles in China and said it will offer a limited-time insurance subsidy for the entry-level Model 3.

Hanryu (HRYU) jumped 36%. The company said it partnered with artificial-intelligence company Saltlux for the incorporation of AI-backed technology into Hanryu's Fantoo application.

ODDITY Tech (ODD) dropped 12% after BofA initiated coverage of the company at neutral and Truist started at hold.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MNDY
TSLA
HRYU
ODD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.