Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2023: MNDY, CD, JKS, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Monday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently up 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) advancing by 0.7%.

Monday.com (MNDY) was climbing past 2% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.41 per diluted share, swinging from an adjusted loss of $0.33 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.21.

Chindata Group (CD) was over 2% higher after saying it has entered into a merger agreement with BCPE Chivalry Bidco and its subsidiary BCPE Chivalry Merger Sub to go private in a deal valued at $3.16 billion.

JinkoSolar Holding (JKS) was up over 1% after it reported that it swung to a profit of 22.20 renminbi ($3.06) per American depositary share in Q2, from a loss of 12.60 renminbi a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 11.93 renminbi.

