Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2020: DUOT, BIDU, AMAT, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were trading higher before markets open on Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.1%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) added 0.1%.

Duos Technologies Group (DUOT) gained more than 5% after reporting late Thursday a Q2 net loss of $0.42 per share, compared with a loss of $1.09 per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.47 per share.

Meanwhile, Baidu (BIDU) retreated more than 4%. The Chinese internet company reported late Thursday Q2 revenue of 26.03 billion yuan ($3.69 billion), down from 26.33 billion yuan a year earlier. Non-GAAP earnings were 14.73 yuan ($2.08) per American depositary share (ADS), up from 10.11 yuan per ADS a year earlier and higher than the average analysts' estimate of 9.87 yuan per ADS, according to Capital IQ.

Applied Materials (AMAT) added more than 3%. On Thursday the company posted fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.06, up from $0.74 a year earlier and surpassing the $0.95 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.