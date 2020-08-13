Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2020: CSCO, MGIC, AZPN, XSD, XLK

Technology firms were flat to higher premarket Thursday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) ETF was inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.32% higher in recent trading.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) was declining by more than 7%. The company reported late Wednesday fiscal Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.80, down from $0.83 a year earlier. That came above the $0.74 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) was climbing past 7% as it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.17, up from adjusted EPS of $0.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.15.

Aspen Technology (AZPN) was surging past 25%. The company reported Wednesday its adjusted EPS fell to $1.54 in Q4 from $1.59 a year earlier, easily surpassing analysts' estimates of $1.16 in a Capital IQ survey.

