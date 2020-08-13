Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2020: ACN,AZPN,CSCO,DAO

Technology stocks were higher with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday climbing 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 0.8% in Thursday trade.

Among stocks moving on news, Accenture (ACN) rose fractionally after the technology services company Thursday afternoon announced its purchase of CreativeDrive, a privately held online-content production company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed but Accenture said the deal will complement its existing digital marketing, media and e-commerce service offerings and includes CreativeDrive's proprietary production software suite.

Aspen Technology's (AZPN) also climbed 29% on Thursday after the software firm reported financial results for its fiscal Q4 ended June 30 topping analyst estimates and also projected non-GAAP FY21 net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations. The company is expecting to earn between $4.78 to $5.32 per share this year, excluding one-time items, and a revenue range of $704 million to $754 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, are looking for a $3.62 non-GAAP profit on $597.52 million in revenue.

Among decliners, Cisco (CSCO) slid more than 11% after the networking equipment company forecast non-GAAP net income for its current Q1 ending Oct. 31 in a range of $0.69 to $0.71 per share, down compared with an $0.84 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.76 per share. It also is expecting a 9% to 11% drop in Q1 revenue while the Street is looking for a 6.6% year-over-year slide. Separately, Cisco late Wednesday said chief financial officer Kelly Kramer plans to step down as soon as the company selects her successor.

Youdao (DAO) dropped 6.4% after the Chinese internet technology company reported an adjusted Q2 net loss of RMB2.23 per American depositary share, expanding on its RMB0.94 per ADS non-GAAP loss during the year-ago quarter and upstaging a 190% year-over-year increase in revenue. Analyst estimates were not available.

