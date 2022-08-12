Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2022: WETG, RGTI, AVPT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.54% higher, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently up by 0.60%.

WeTrade Group (WETG) was gaining more than 28% after saying it has signed an agreement to sell monkeypox virus test kits and antigen tests to Parkway Medical for $50 million.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI) was slightly advancing after it reported a Q2 net loss of $0.09 per diluted share, narrowing from a $0.46 loss a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a per-share loss of $0.14.

AvePoint (AVPT) was more than 4% lower even after it reported a Q2 loss of $0.05 per diluted share, narrower than a loss of $0.36 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a per-share loss of $0.07.

