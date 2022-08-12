Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2022: RKLB,TOST,ON

Technology stocks were advancing on Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 2.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) rose over 20% after Wells Fargo Friday increased its price target for the launch services company by $1.50 to $6.50 a share and reiterated its equal-weight rating for the stock.

Toast (TOST) was serving up a 9.5% gain after the specialty software firm overnight narrowed its Q2 loss compared with year-ago levels as revenue during the June quarter increased 58% year-over-year, reaching $675 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $647.6 million in Q2 revenue. The company also is projecting Q3 and FY22 revenue topping Wall Street forecasts.

ON Semiconductor (ON) climbed 8% after the specialty chipmaker late Thursday officially opened its expanded silicon carbide facility in Hudson, New Hampshire, resulting in a five-fold capacity increase over current levels. The company last week said already has $4 billion of long-term supply agreements in place for silicon carbide over the next three year, with segment revenue at the company expected to top $1 billion during 2023.

