Technology
RKLB

Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2022: RKLB,TOST,ON

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were advancing on Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 2.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) rose over 20% after Wells Fargo Friday increased its price target for the launch services company by $1.50 to $6.50 a share and reiterated its equal-weight rating for the stock.

Toast (TOST) was serving up a 9.5% gain after the specialty software firm overnight narrowed its Q2 loss compared with year-ago levels as revenue during the June quarter increased 58% year-over-year, reaching $675 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $647.6 million in Q2 revenue. The company also is projecting Q3 and FY22 revenue topping Wall Street forecasts.

ON Semiconductor (ON) climbed 8% after the specialty chipmaker late Thursday officially opened its expanded silicon carbide facility in Hudson, New Hampshire, resulting in a five-fold capacity increase over current levels. The company last week said already has $4 billion of long-term supply agreements in place for silicon carbide over the next three year, with segment revenue at the company expected to top $1 billion during 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RKLB TOST ON

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular