Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2020: CYRN, SYNC, CMBC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.52% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently 0.67% higher.

Cyren (CYRN) was declining by more than 15% after it reported a Q2 net loss of $0.08 per diluted share, similar to its net loss of $0.08 a share a year ago. Analysts polled by Yahoo Finance had expected Cyren's net loss at $0.05 per share.

Synacor (SYNC) was more than 11% lower. The software services company late Tuesday reported a Q2 net loss of $0.08 per share, expanding on a $0.06 per share loss during the year-ago period, while revenue declined 43.5% year-over-year to $18.2 million.

Cambium Networks (CMBM) was gaining more than 14% in premarket trading. The company Tuesday booked non-GAAP net income of $0.16 a share in Q2, slightly up from $0.15 a share recorded in the comparable 2019 period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting Cambium to report a non-GAAP net income of $0.07 a share for the June quarter.

