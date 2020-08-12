Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2020: CMBM,VECO,CYRN

Technology stocks were sharply higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF adding 2.2% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 3.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Cambium Networks (CMBM) rose 7.5% after late Tuesday reporting non-GAAP net income of $0.16 a share for its Q2 ended June 30, improving slightly over its $0.15 per share adjusted profit last year and more than doubling the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.07 per share. Revenue fell 10% year-over-year to $62.3 million but also topping the $60.9 million Street view.

Veeco Instruments (VECO) also rose about 2.4% after the semiconductor components company Wednesday said it will supply its TurboDisc metal organic chemical vapor deposition system to IHP Microelectronics for the development of high-frequency, silicon-based chips for mobile and broadband networking. Financial terms of the supply contract were not disclosed.

Cyren (CYRN) slid nearly 15% lower after Wednesday reporting a Q2 net loss of $0.08 per share, unchanged compared with the year-ago quarter but trailing the single-analyst call expecting a normalized $0.05 per share net loss for the data security company.

