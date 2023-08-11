News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 08/11/2023: MIMO, MAXN, RMBS, MSFT

August 11, 2023 — 03:48 pm EDT

Tech stocks were lower late Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 2.4%.

In company news, Airspan Networks (MIMO) shares surged almost 89%. The company completed the sale of Mimosa Networks to Radisys for about $60 million in cash.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) shares slumped more than 32% after Goldman Sachs and Raymond James cut their price targets on the company following its Q2 earnings late Thursday.

Rambus (RMBS) shares were up almost 7% after it launched an accelerated buyback program to repurchase about $100 million of its shares.

Microsoft (MSFT) will be part of a US cybersecurity advisory panel's investigation on risks in cloud computing, as its role in a recent breach of government officials' email accounts comes under scrutiny, Bloomberg reported late Thursday. Microsoft shares were shedding 0.5%.

