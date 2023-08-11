Technology Sector Update for 08/11/2023: MAXN, RMBS, MSFT

Tech stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 2.3%.

In company news, Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) shares slumped past 33% after Goldman Sachs and Raymond James cut their price targets on the company following its Q2 earnings late Thursday.

Rambus (RMBS) shares were up 7% after it launched an accelerated buyback program to repurchase about $100 million of its shares.

Microsoft (MSFT) will be part of a US cybersecurity advisory panel's investigation on risks in cloud computing, as its role in a recent breach of government officials' email accounts comes under scrutiny, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Microsoft shares were shedding 0.7%.

