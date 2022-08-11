Technology
Technology Sector Update for 08/11/2022: SONO, SEMR, VCSA, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.85% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently advancing by more than 1%.

Sonos (SONO) was slipping past 16% after it posted a fiscal Q3 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.19, down from $0.27 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.21.

Semrush Holdings (SEMR) reported an adjusted loss of $6.1 million in Q2, reversing from an adjusted profit of $290,000 a year ago. On a GAAP basis, net loss was $0.06 per share for the quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.07 loss per share. Semrush Holdings was recently up more than 4%.

Vacasa (VCSA) was surging past 30% after it reported a Q2 net income of $0.02 per diluted share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.22 per share.

