Technology Sector Update for 08/11/2022: ENVX,VZIO,AOSL

Technology stocks still were narrowly higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday rising 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 0.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Enovix (ENVX) climbed nearly 32% after late Wednesday announcing a follow-on contract to build and test custom lithium-ion cells for use in wearable batteries carried by soldiers in the US Army. Separately, Enovix overnight reported a $0.13 per share adjusted net loss on $5.1 million in revenue during its Q2 ended July 3, beating Wall Street estimates looking for a $0.17 per share loss on $320,000 in revenue.

VIZIO (VZIO) gained over 18% after the home entertainment equipment company reported a surprise Q2 profit of $0.01 per share, reversing an $0.08 per share net loss during the year-ago quarter and topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.02 per share net loss. Revenue increased 1.9% to $408.9 million, also exceeding the $407.2 million analyst estimate.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) rose 9.9% after the chipmaker reported a $0.95 per share profit for its fiscal Q4 ended June 30, unchanged from year-ago levels but exceeding the analyst consensus by $0.09 per share. Revenue grew 9.4% year-over-year to $194 million, also beating the $190 million Street view.

