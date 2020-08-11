Technology Sector Update for 08/11/2020: RNG,JCOM,MSFT,KLR

Technology stocks turned solidly lower this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF falling about 1.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 0.8% in late trade.

In company news, RingCentral (RNG) closed 7% higher after Tuesday announcing a new strategic partnership with privately held Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise calling on the cloud-based networking company to power the French connectivity company's Rainbow Office platform. Under terms of the new pact, RingCentral will pay $100 million in cash as well as future commissions to Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise in exchange for exclusive access to the unified communications as a service suite for business customers expected to debut early next year.

J2 Global (JCOM) rose almost 16% after the Internet services company late Monday reported non-GAAP net income of $1.71 per share, improving on a $1.60 profit during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus for $1.46. Revenue grew from year-ago levels to $331 million, beating the $315.8 million Street view.

Microsoft (MSFT) was more than 2% lower in late trade and the software and hardware giant finding little traction after Tuesday disclosing a new, three-year strategic partnership using its Azure cloud platform to assist with the planned digital transformation of Singapore-based Standard Chartered Bank. In addition to its core banking and trading applications, Standard Chartered expects being able to also offer new digital offerings like virtual banking and banking-as-a-service all through the cloud within five years.

Kaleyra (KLR) dropped almost 8% after the Italian cloud-communications firm late Monday projected Q3 revenue of at least $36 million, compared with the Capital IQ consensus for $36.4 million for the current quarter ending Sept. 30.

