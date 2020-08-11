Technology
JCOM

Technology Sector Update for 08/11/2020: JCOM,MSFT,KLR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF falling about 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.7%.

In company news, J2 Global (JCOM) rose almost 17% after the Internet services company late Monday reported non-GAAP net income of $1.71 per share, improving on a $1.60 profit during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus for $1.46. Revenue grew from year-ago levels to $331 million, beating the $315.8 million Street view.

Microsoft (MSFT) was fractionally lower after the firm on Tuesday announced a new, three-year strategic partnership with Standard Chartered Bank to assist with its digital transformation using Microsoft's Azure cloud platform. Singapore-based Standard Chartered is expecting to offer core banking and trading applications, along with new digital offerings like virtual banking and banking-as-a-service, through the cloud within five years.

Kaleyra (KLR) dropped almost 11% after the Italian cloud-communications firm late Monday projected Q3 revenue of at least $36 million, compared with the Capital IQ consensus for $36.4 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JCOM MSFT KLR

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular