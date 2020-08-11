Technology Sector Update for 08/11/2020: HUYA, KLR, RADA, SOXX, XLK

Technology firms were lower premarket Tuesday as the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was slipping by 0.15% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.3% in recent trading.

HUYA (HUYA) was advancing by more than 4% after the Chinese game live streaming platform posted Q2 non-GAAP earnings of RMB1.49 ($0.21) per ADS, up from RMB0.73 per ADS in the same period last year. That surpassed the RMB1.20 per ADS average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Kaleyra (KLR) was retreating by over 14% after it reported a Q2 loss per share of $0.39, compared with a loss per share of $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

Rada Electronics Industries (RADA) was gaining more than 8% in value after it swung to a net income of $0.02 per share from a loss of $0.01 per share in the prior-year period. One analyst surveyed by Capital IQ was expecting a net income per share of breakeven for the June quarter.

