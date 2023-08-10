Technology Sector Update for 08/10/2023: LUMN, GLOB, CYBR, XELA

Tech stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) little changed and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 0.2%.

In company news, Lumen Technologies (LUMN) shares rose nearly 8% after the company said it launched a data-protection service.

Globant (GLOB) said Thursday it plans to invest $1 billion in Latin America over five years to boost its presence in the region. The company's shares were up 2.1%.

CyberArk Software (CYBR) shares were 13% higher after the company logged better-than-expected Q2 results.

Exela Technologies (XELA) was down 3.4% after the company said it is working with Microsoft (MSFT) to combine its artificial intelligence technology with the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service on the Azure cloud platform.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.